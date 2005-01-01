الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

SIGMA Designs
تصميم داخلي في Cairo
    • شقة سكنية خاصة - القاهرة الجديدة, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs مطبخ خشب
    شقة سكنية خاصة - القاهرة الجديدة, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة السفرة
    شقة سكنية خاصة - القاهرة الجديدة, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    +5
    شقة سكنية خاصة - القاهرة الجديدة
    Private Residential Villa Type X - Madinaty , SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Private Residential Villa Type X - Madinaty , SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Private Residential Villa Type X - Madinaty , SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    +5
    Private Residential Villa Type X - Madinaty
    Private Residential Duplex, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Private Residential Duplex, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Private Residential Duplex, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs رووف
    +1
    Private Residential Duplex
    BabELkhalk, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs مننتجعاكسسوارات المسابح والمنتجعات
    BabELkhalk, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs مننتجعاكسسوارات المسابح والمنتجعات
    BabELkhalk, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs مننتجعاكسسوارات المسابح والمنتجعات
    +6
    BabELkhalk
    Private Residential Villa-Allegria, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Private Residential Villa-Allegria, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Private Residential Villa-Allegria, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs غرفة المعيشة
    +1
    Private Residential Villa-Allegria
    Jirano Residential Complex, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs منازل
    Jirano Residential Complex, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs منازل
    Jirano Residential Complex, SIGMA Designs SIGMA Designs منازل
    +2
    Jirano Residential Complex
    اعرض كل 11 المشاريع

    Architecture and construction began with the birth of humanity and kept pace with its development and its diverse activities. When God created the vivid universe; and formed it to satisfy our functional benefits, He endowed each area with beauty that stimulates the mind and delights the soul setting the best example of construction integration for humanity. For not too long had man understood the message and followed its path.

    Architecture is a tangible and spiritual pleasure where both the recipient and creator enjoy it. Not only had architecture been related to human needs and was formed to suit his functions, but also it extended to his mind and beliefs; and was reflected in his attitude. Based on these facts and believing in these principals, SIGMA Designs was established in 2005 to cover all the architectural and construction services by the help of a harmonious team that build with enjoyment and reacts with the technology of this age while preoccupied with the ancestry of the concept and the genuineness of the idea.

    الخدمات
    تصميم – تنفيذ – إدارة مشروعات
    موقع الخدمة
    Cairo
    العنوان
    28 El-Farik Abd El-Moneim Riad, Ad Doqi, Giza Governorate, Egypt
    11211 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1001402924 www.sigma-designs.net

