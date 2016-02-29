شركة الاتحاد للانشاءات هي شركة متخصصة في التصميمات المعمارية والانشائية والتصميم الداخلي وأعمال التشطيبات يمكنكم التواصل معنا عبر رقم موبايل/ 01002750090
Etihad Construction & Decor Co. is specializes in architectural and structural design, interior design and finishing works
For Information Contact Us : 01002750090
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Etihad.Const/
- الخدمات
- architectural design Structural Design Interior Design 3D Max finishing works decor works
- موقع الخدمة
- Egypt – Cairo – 6th Octoer city – Sheikh Zaid City- Fayoum
- العنوان
-
11835 Cairo
مصر
+20-1002750090 www.facebook.com/Etihad.Const