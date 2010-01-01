الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
ARCADE DESIGNS
مهندس معماري في Cairo
نظرة عامة 6مشاريع (6) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي

مشاريع

مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • Demo reel for animation servises, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS Black
    Demo reel for animation servises, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS
    Demo reel for animation servises, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS
    Demo reel for animation servises
    KING ABDULLAH MOSQUE , ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS مساحات تجارية جرانيت Black
    KING ABDULLAH MOSQUE , ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS مساحات تجارية جرانيت Green
    KING ABDULLAH MOSQUE , ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS مساحات تجارية أسمنت Black
    +1
    KING ABDULLAH MOSQUE
    El-Khartoum hospitality palace, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS راهرو سبک کلاسیک، راهرو و پله Amber/Gold
    El-Khartoum hospitality palace, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS راهرو سبک کلاسیک، راهرو و پله رخام Brown
    El-Khartoum hospitality palace, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS راهرو سبک کلاسیک، راهرو و پله Beige
    +4
    El-Khartoum hospitality palace
    HACIENDA BAY VILLA, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS مسبح بلاط Blue
    HACIENDA BAY VILLA, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS بلكونات وشرفاتاكسسوارات وديكورات بوص/ بامبو Green
    HACIENDA BAY VILLA, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS تصميم مساحات داخلية بوص/ بامبو Grey
    HACIENDA BAY VILLA
    King Abdullah Kamel Beach Villa, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS غرفة المعيشةأريكة ومقاعد إسترخاء الريش Blue
    King Abdullah Kamel Beach Villa, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS منازل خشب Blue
    King Abdullah Kamel Beach Villa, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS مسبح خشب Blue
    +4
    King Abdullah Kamel Beach Villa
    Rehab Hills Villa, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS سلالم وأروقة ديكورات واكسسوارات رخام Beige
    Rehab Hills Villa, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS غرفة المعيشةديكورات مدفأة الحطب رخام Beige
    Rehab Hills Villa, ARCADE DESIGNS ARCADE DESIGNS سلالم وأروقة ديكورات واكسسوارات رخام Beige
    Rehab Hills Villa

    ARCADE DESIGNS is an architectural firm consists of a set of distinguished experiences

    in various fields Founded in 2010 , working from our main office in Cairo. Our experience can be seen through a huge array of diverse projects each adjusted to meet the needs of its different clients . Our dedicated and enthusiastic team of designers provide professional and reliable service with flair and strong belief.

    URBAN AND REGIONAL PLANNING
    Town planning ,regional planning ,urban design ,landscape design. ARCHITECTURAL CONCEPT DESIGN creative concept designs ,recreational planning ,residential developments ,office ,cultural and educational buildings. ARCHITECTURAL ENGINEERING Design development ,preliminary design ,preparing construction &working drawing , preparing specification, technical coordination with other disciplines. . ARCHITECTURAL VISUALIZATION 3d exterior rendering ,realistic interior rendering ,lighting simulation ,3d study models ,3d animation walkthrough and flythrough.

    الخدمات
    • URBAN AND REGIONAL PLANNING Town planning
    • regional planning
    • urban design
    • landscape design. ARCHITECTURAL CONCEPT DESIGN creative concept designs
    • recreational planning
    • residential developments
    • office
    • cultural and educational buildings. ARCHITECTURAL ENGINEERING Design development
    • Preliminary design
    • preparing construction &working drawing
    • preparing specification
    • technical coordination with other disciplines. . ARCHITECTURAL VISUALIZATION 3d exterior rendering
    • realistic interior rendering
    • lighting simulation
    • 3d study models
    • 3d animation walkthrough and flythrough.
    • اعرض كل 16 خدمات
    موقع الخدمة
    All Countries
    العنوان
    14 st EL-Shourta , Gisr El-Suez
    11725 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1285259384 www.arcade-designs.com
      Add SEO element