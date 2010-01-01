ARCADE DESIGNS is an architectural firm consists of a set of distinguished experiences

in various fields Founded in 2010 , working from our main office in Cairo. Our experience can be seen through a huge array of diverse projects each adjusted to meet the needs of its different clients . Our dedicated and enthusiastic team of designers provide professional and reliable service with flair and strong belief.

URBAN AND REGIONAL PLANNING

Town planning ,regional planning ,urban design ,landscape design. ARCHITECTURAL CONCEPT DESIGN creative concept designs ,recreational planning ,residential developments ,office ,cultural and educational buildings. ARCHITECTURAL ENGINEERING Design development ,preliminary design ,preparing construction &working drawing , preparing specification, technical coordination with other disciplines. . ARCHITECTURAL VISUALIZATION 3d exterior rendering ,realistic interior rendering ,lighting simulation ,3d study models ,3d animation walkthrough and flythrough.