DESIGNERS Consultants & Associates is an Engineering Consultancy Firm for Architecture and Interior Design since 1994.
- الخدمات
- especially for Hospitality Projects: (Hotels & Resorts-Floating Hotels & Cruises)
- Residential Projects
- and Commercial Projects
- موقع الخدمة
- Our company is based in Egypt
- However; we work in projects in many other countries all over Africa and the Middle East
- Cairo
- العنوان
7 El Horeya St. Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt, Floor No.8
11361 Cairo
مصر
+20-1222174938 www.dca-studio.com