الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
DESIGNERS CONSULTANTS AND ASSOCIATES
إستشاري ديكورات في Cairo
نظرة عامة 0مشاريع (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (4)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي
مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم

    • DESIGNERS Consultants & Associates  is an Engineering Consultancy Firm for Architecture and Interior Design since 1994. 

    الخدمات
    • we work in projects in many other countries all over Africa and the Middle East
    • especially for Hospitality Projects: (Hotels & Resorts-Floating Hotels & Cruises)
    • Residential Projects
    • and Commercial Projects
    موقع الخدمة
    • Our company is based in Egypt
    • However; we work in projects in many other countries all over Africa and the Middle East
    • Cairo
    العنوان
    7 El Horeya St. Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt, Floor No.8
    11361 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1222174938 www.dca-studio.com

    التعليقات

    Tamer Gushi
    منذ 1 سنة 4 سنوات
    Cross Link
    منذ اكثر من 2 سنوات
    youhanna samy
    منذ حوالي 3 سنوات
    4 أظهر كل تعليقات
      Add SEO element