Ain Designs Studio
مهندس معماري في Cairo
التعليقات (0)
    • Happy New Year
    تصميم و تنفيذ فيلا على الطريق الصحراوي
    تصميم فيلا بالتجمع الخامس Palm Hills
    مبنى سكني خاص في مدينة نصر
    تصميم اسطوح في التجمع الخامس
    تصميم لمركز تشخيصي في المعادي
    From its inception, AIN has built a reputation for innovative design and exceptional service. We built this reputation through a broad range of commercial and residential projects. Our aim is to design projects of special materials and quality, with a strong conceptual basis derived from the specific needs and aspirations of each client. We believe that there are no short cuts to building real trust; it all begins with listening to our clients, understanding what's important to them, adding value, and following through with design, construction and genuinely service. AIN's collaborative and rigorous approach ensures the best possible outcomes for the client, community and environment. All of our projects seek to place the human being at the center of the built environment and deliver environmentally, culturally, socially and economically sustainable outcomes for our future.

    موقع الخدمة
    • Kuwait
    • Egypt
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Emirates
    العنوان
    19 El Rasheed St. agouz
    New Cario Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1204031115 www.aindesigns.com
