Falcon Contracting &amp; Project Management
مقاولون في Helipolis
    شارع عبد الحكيم الرفاعي - مدينة نصر

    Falcon differs in that we are able to provide the full range of construction and management services spanning the entire property lifecycle, whatever their property infrastructure or construction requirements. Our business is about making our clients' businesses better. We do this by really understanding their needs – by questioning them about the outcomes they hope to achieve and harnessing our knowledge, skills and experiences from across the company. Our experts in project management, cost consultancy, construction delivery, and facilities management thrive within our collaborative and entrepreneurial culture. The items below are showing company’s scope of works and services: 

    2.1. General Contracting. 2.2. Scaffolding and Formwork. 2.3. Management. 2.4. Technical office and Design / Build. 2.5. Real Estate

    Finishing works

    الخدمات
    2.1. General Contracting. 2.2. Scaffolding and Formwork. 2.3. Management. 2.4. Technical office and Design / Build. 2.5. Real Estate Finishing works
    موقع الخدمة
    • New Cairo – Nasr City -
    • Helipolis
    العنوان
    8 عمارات العبور – صلاح سالم – مصر الجديدة – الدور 16 مكتب 5
    00202 Helipolis
    مصر
    +20-222608350 www.falconcpm.com/en/Default.aspx
