Makan Architects is branded by its developed and creative architectural and construction services. We have a highly qualified and professional team that is specialized in architectural and furniture designs as well as construction projects. We deliver a variety of projects including residential, educational, and commercial buildings. Our signature comes from our step by step consultation and reporting to our clients. First, we identify their needs through a series of effective meetings and planning to decide on their budgets, materials, and designs. Second, we commit to develop and implement their projects at a high-end level. Finally, we deliver a successful and rewarding result to our clients in a complete professional state.