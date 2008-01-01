EBCD was established in 2008, EBCD had joint venture agreement with Creation to be announced. The company provides interior design and consultancy services and turnkey installations for varied type of projects including corporate and housing sectors, EBCD is equipped with Architects & Interior designers, Project Engineers, Production Engineers, Purchase department, Survey (quantity) department, over 300 skilled technicians. Time management, Material management and People management are the key components of turnkey projects and our teams handle them with ease; EBCD owns a workshop that takes care of custom made furniture in order to reduce the time required for on sight execution. We have state of the art manufacturing facilities with latest machineries and modern technology. The manufacturing division is skillfully managed to efficiently handle resources with minimal cost cutting down wastage to better competitive pricing in the market. Some of the challenging and prestigious projects that EBCD has undertaken are outcome of effective planning and management of time and resources. IT Parks, Shopping malls, Commercial Buildings and Residential are the kind of projects completed by the company. As a result there is long standing relationship between the company and the clients after the completion of projects. EBCD Interiors also embraces sophisticated technology with an in-house team of web programmers and graphic artists who keep the firm at the forefront of cutting-