الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
Entrasections
شبابيك ونوافذ في Giza
نظرة عامة 1مشاريع (1) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي

مشاريع

مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • Mountain View, Entrasections Entrasections مساحات تجارية
    Mountain View, Entrasections Entrasections مساحات تجارية
    Mountain View, Entrasections Entrasections مساحات تجارية
    +4
    Mountain View

    For Elegant & comfortable living, Entrasections over the past 20 years took the responsibility of understanding the main needs of their customers in a product which are:

    – Enjoy your peace & Silence– Protected against wind, dust & weather– Travel with a clear conscience (Burglary protection)– Time for things that matter (No MaintainaceOur windows are made of rigid uPVC profiles which are imported from top European uPVC profiles producers. Accordingly, we can assure the following services for our valued customers: – 10 Years guarantee against UV, heat, corrosion & harmed deformation .– Extreme resistance against Acids, Alkalis, Saline, Solutions, Sea water, many organic compounds, Such as greases, oils & detergents.

    الخدمات
    PVCu windows
    موقع الخدمة
    Egypt و Giza
    جوائز الشركة
    ISO 9001
    العنوان
    3 Osman Ibn Afan
    Giza
    مصر
    +20-1220122400 www.entrasections.com
    الكشف القانوني

    Excellent

      Add SEO element