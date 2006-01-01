الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

POINT Design.
مهندس معماري في Cairo
مشاريع

    فيلا بالتجمع الخامس - القاهرة الجديدة
    فيلا بالتجمع الخامس - القاهرة الجديدة

    POINT  architecture and interior design office was created in 2006 to provide services in all phases of architecture & interior design process.  Essentially geared toward commercial design, our experience includes hotel, restaurant, retail , corporate and residential projects . Additionally, when required, associate consultants can offer structural, landscape & lighting design.

    الخدمات
    Interior Design/Architecture
    موقع الخدمة
    All of Egypt و Cairo
    العنوان
    30 Ibrahim Salem, Heliopolis
    11757 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1005013895 www.pointdesigners.com
