POINT architecture and interior design office was created in 2006 to provide services in all phases of architecture & interior design process. Essentially geared toward commercial design, our experience includes hotel, restaurant, retail , corporate and residential projects . Additionally, when required, associate consultants can offer structural, landscape & lighting design.
- الخدمات
- Interior Design/Architecture
- موقع الخدمة
- All of Egypt و Cairo
- العنوان
-
30 Ibrahim Salem, Heliopolis
11757 Cairo
مصر
+20-1005013895 www.pointdesigners.com