Echelle Architects
مهندس معماري في Cairo
نظرة عامة
التعليقات (8)
مشاريع

    • Private residence-Beverly Hills, Echelle Architects Echelle Architects
    Private residence-Beverly Hills, Echelle Architects Echelle Architects
    Private residence-Beverly Hills, Echelle Architects Echelle Architects
    +2
    Private residence-Beverly Hills
    MECCA, Echelle Architects Echelle Architects
    MECCA, Echelle Architects Echelle Architects
    MECCA, Echelle Architects Echelle Architects
    +2
    MECCA

    Architecture as ‘frozen music’ had a long history of tracking its sister, the parallel art of harmonic and rhythmic order. Many qualities unite these two art forms − and quite a few make them different, Music scales “échelles musicales-In French” create various distinctive moods, atmospheres and tonal flavors, there are as many music scales as there are cultures around the world, in échelle Architects we believe that every project has its own vibe, tone, mode and harmony, its unique scale that delivers a message and becomes its own piece of music.

    The work of échelle falls into the following areas: Architecture,Interior design, turnkey solution and complete sustainable design consultancy with LEED AP's in our staff.

    الخدمات
    architecture-Interior design
    موقع الخدمة
    cairo
    العنوان
    176 Sameh Gado Street
    11211 Cairo
    مصر

    التعليقات

    Emad Samir
    المكان المثالي للديكورات الداخلية المذهلة والمهنية والموهوبة
    منذ حوالي سنة
    د وسام وهدان Dr. Wessam Wahdan
    مصممو PepsiCo و Unilever و RSA و LA7 Gym (أبتاون ، أركان ، نيو جيزة) وغيرها الكثير ... أفضل مجالاتهم - موهوبون ومحترفون للغاية
    منذ حوالي سنة
    ahmed ahmed
    مكتب استشارات هندسية
    منذ حوالي سنة
    8 أظهر كل تعليقات
