Architecture as ‘frozen music’ had a long history of tracking its sister, the parallel art of harmonic and rhythmic order. Many qualities unite these two art forms − and quite a few make them different, Music scales “échelles musicales-In French” create various distinctive moods, atmospheres and tonal flavors, there are as many music scales as there are cultures around the world, in échelle Architects we believe that every project has its own vibe, tone, mode and harmony, its unique scale that delivers a message and becomes its own piece of music.

The work of échelle falls into the following areas: Architecture,Interior design, turnkey solution and complete sustainable design consultancy with LEED AP's in our staff.