Hazem Hassan Designs
مصمم داخلي في Cairo
مشاريع

    • Dokki Apartment, Hazem Hassan Designs Hazem Hassan Designs غرفة السفرة
    Dokki Apartment, Hazem Hassan Designs Hazem Hassan Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Dokki Apartment, Hazem Hassan Designs Hazem Hassan Designs غرفة المعيشة
    +3
    Dokki Apartment

    Interior design is the interplay between humans and their surroundings, we form this relationship to serve 

    our lifestyle pattern, our ethics, and beliefs.   Interior design goes over the functionality to play the keyrole in energizing our sensations at home,  at work or anywhere.   AT HOME, we face a flood of needs ,while trying to manage them we should consider that the fast-paced lifestyle inquires a relaxing environment,  a tuneful color therapy and coziness with our personalities’ reflections.   AT WORK, we aim for an inviting and a pleasant space for both employees and visitors. Otherwise we should maintain the high productivity and professional look & feel. Ergonomic furniture, balanced lighting, aesthetics and the personal touch are all considerable.

    الخدمات
    Architecture&Interior design
    موقع الخدمة
    Cairo
    العنوان
    66 Abou Hayaan Eltawheedy
    11471 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1100890100 www.hazem-hassan.com

