Interior design is the interplay between humans and their surroundings, we form this relationship to serve

our lifestyle pattern, our ethics, and beliefs. Interior design goes over the functionality to play the keyrole in energizing our sensations at home, at work or anywhere. AT HOME, we face a flood of needs ,while trying to manage them we should consider that the fast-paced lifestyle inquires a relaxing environment, a tuneful color therapy and coziness with our personalities’ reflections. AT WORK, we aim for an inviting and a pleasant space for both employees and visitors. Otherwise we should maintain the high productivity and professional look & feel. Ergonomic furniture, balanced lighting, aesthetics and the personal touch are all considerable.