Ereibi for Engineering Design
مكاتب هندسية في Alexandria
    Faisal Bank Tower - Cairo, Ereibi for Engineering Design مساحات تجارية
    Faisal Bank Tower - Cairo

    During 30 years, Ereibi for Engineering Design is devoted to provide unique design proposals for every client, because we have a profound belief that every client deserves having a special perspective providing the right function and the realistic design with a inspired approach.

    Furthermore, Ereibi for Engineering Design main principle is to create for our clients a high level of design quality combined with suspicious care to their budgets and planned achievement dates. In addition, Ereibi for Engineering Design offer our clients a full design service adapted to ensemble their requirements from the conceptual stage through design development, tender and contract documentation to site completion studied by expertise in order to have the best quality combined with elegance. Since we had a wide experience gained during 3o years, we understand our clients’ objectives: Use the budget to the greatest effect.Attain standards and functional requirements.Provide a product that is energy and maintenance efficient to protect long term investment. Ereibi for Engineering Design apply creative innovation to provide design solutions that meet our clients’ requirements remaining sensitive to varying cultural differences and the type and style of each particular project.

    002-03-5430635 – 002-03-5455979 – 002-03-5230611

    الخدمات
    Architecture, Urban Planning, و Interior Design
    موقع الخدمة
    Alexandria و Cairo
    العنوان
    12 Ossama Ben Zeid St. , Moustafa Pasha
    Alexandria
    مصر
    +20-35430635 www.ereibidesigns.com
