The Motifa Design Studio offers a full range of interior design services,consultancy, space planning and turnkey installations for varied typeof projects depending on the needs of each project; ranging from fullscale design and implementation, to space planning, additions, furnitureselections, and paint palette.

Motifa Design believes good design is produced from careful study and research, combined with technical knowledge and artistic judgment, Attention to detail, proportions and scale, together with common sense ensure the finished product fully develops the potential within the concept. We create environments that seamlessly integrate people, the environment, technology and the ultimate purpose of the space At Motifa Design no two projects are the same. Whether you require a full scale design, or simply use your existing items in a different manner to better reflect your life and personality Motifa Design Can help you achieve your design vision