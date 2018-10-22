Studio 86 is an Integrated Design Studio initiated by a group of architects & entrepreneurs with big goals and the skill-set to support it. Our team has worked in some of the most prestigious and professional architectural firms in Egypt while simultaneously working on post-graduate studies and research. The team has cultivated diverse expertise allowing us to create a multi-disciplinary work structure. These expertise include architecture, interior design, project management, branding, LEED environmental studies and building performance optimization while working on high-end residential, cultural, recreational and corporate projects. We believe that these different experiences allow us to approach projects in a holistic and collaborative sense.

During a project, we particularly enjoy crafting buildings inside out by studying interior design along with the exterior building form, as well as integrating landscaping within the early building studies breaking traditional design methods that study these elements consecutively not simultaneously. Thus creating an integrated and consistent design that strongly instills the values desired for the project and delivers the required interior experience; creating a building that not only fits within its site context but also enhances it. Also, we consider research and technology as the catalysts for innovation in the design industry. Honesty to design, client satisfaction, and sustainability are the driving forces, along with the ability to constantly explore & evolve.