MIROIR is a firm specialized in interior design and supervision services for residential, commercial complexes and offices.

Noha Taha, the founder of Miroir, graduated from architecture department of Cairo university. She established the firm in 1995 with the aim of combining knowledge of design with the available resources in labor techniques and materials to compose harmonious and functional environment. Throughout more than 20 years of project experience, she continually expanded the firm capabilities through prolonged collaboration with an extended network of consultants and advisors. Stretching our clients perspective is a major objective, giving them the sense of integration with the surrounding space that represents their most convenient fine way of living.