SA ARCHITECTS & Partners is an innovative architecture and integrated design practice, based in Cairo. Over the past decade the practice has pioneered a creative and elegant approach to design through an extremely wide range of work, from educational, hospitality, commercial, office buildings and workplaces to private houses and product design. With projects spreading in several countries, the practice has a great reputation for being creative in all design aspects.
- موقع الخدمة
- Cairo
- العنوان
-
15 Tiba Street from Soliman Abaza, Dokki
12252 Cairo
مصر
+20-1284629910 www.s-a-architects.com