SA Architects and Partners
مهندس معماري في Cairo
    • MR. M.A VILLA, SA Architects and Partners SA Architects and Partners فيلا White
    +8
    MR. M.A VILLA
    PIP Sales Center, SA Architects and Partners SA Architects and Partners مساحات تجارية Metallic/Silver
    PIP Sales Center

    SA ARCHITECTS & Partners is an innovative architecture and integrated design practice, based in Cairo. Over the past decade the practice has pioneered a creative and elegant approach to design through an extremely wide range of work, from educational, hospitality, commercial, office buildings and workplaces to private houses and product design. With projects spreading in several countries, the practice has a great reputation for being creative in all design aspects.

    موقع الخدمة
    Cairo
    العنوان
    15 Tiba Street from Soliman Abaza, Dokki
    12252 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1284629910 www.s-a-architects.com

