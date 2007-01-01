الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
SPACES
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Cairo
نظرة عامة 0مشاريع (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي
مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • انقر للاكمال

    Every “SPACES “concept evolves from a close collaboration between our team and our clients – a process predicated upon our having a firm understanding of both our client’s objectives and taste. SPACES’ talented team listens,researches, synthesizes and ultimately implements a creative vision that is aesthetically compelling, budget and deadline compliant, and above all,speaks strategically to a project’s unique place and program.

    الخدمات
    • interior Architecture & Design Program Initiating &Development Space /Master Planning Interior Perspectives Design Development Preliminary Drawings Construction Sheets Custom Furniture
    • Light fixture
    • Textiles and Carpet Design Art & Artifact Design FF&E Lists Purchases Lists Specifications & B.O.Q Lists ProcurementIII
    موقع الخدمة
    Cairo Egypt
    العنوان
    Bldg 2007 Zahraa Nasr city
    11528 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1000710175 www.facebook.com/SpacesInteriordesignstudio
      Add SEO element