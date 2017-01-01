TEBMAR is a full service contracting and interior design firm

specializing in distinctive commercial and residential projects, ranging in scope from the decoration of a single family residence to complete renovations and new construction

At TEBMAR we firmly believe that successful designs must be rooted in the characteristics unique to each project and we work tirelessly to create highly individualized aesthetic results for our discerning clientele. We do not subscribe to a singular style, but rather to a design philosophy which recognizes that no two projects are alike