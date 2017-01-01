الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

Tebmar
مصمم داخلي في الجيزه
التعليقات (0)
مشاريع

    • Zahraa Al Maadi, Maadi, Tebmar Tebmar مساحات تجارية
    Zahraa Al Maadi, Maadi
    Mena 4, North Coast, Tebmar Tebmar مسبح حديقة
    Mena 4, North Coast
    Tiba Gardens Compound, 6th of October, Tebmar Tebmar مطبخرفوف وأدراج
    Tiba Gardens Compound, 6th of October
    Taba, Basata, Tebmar Tebmar مطبخرفوف وأدراج
    Taba, Basata, Tebmar Tebmar مطبخألواح المطبخ
    Taba, Basata
    Madinaty, 5th settlement, Tebmar Tebmar مطبخرفوف وأدراج
    Madinaty, 5th settlement
    Dream Land, 6th of October, Tebmar Tebmar مطبخرفوف وأدراج
    Dream Land, 6th of October
    اعرض كل 21 المشاريع

    TEBMAR is a full service contracting and interior design firm

    specializing in distinctive commercial and residential projects, ranging in scope from the decoration of a single family residence to complete renovations and new construction

    At TEBMAR we firmly believe that successful designs must be rooted in the characteristics unique to each project and we work tirelessly to create highly individualized aesthetic results for our discerning clientele. We do not subscribe to a singular style, but rather to a design philosophy which recognizes that no two projects are alike

    الخدمات
    • Interior designing and execution
    • kitchen
    • dressing and landscape
    • flooring
    • Electricity & Plumbing
    موقع الخدمة
    Egypt
    العنوان
    Saraya Mall – Al Sheikh Zayed Beside Seoudi Market First commercial floor G 2-04
    12566 الجيزه
    مصر
    +20-1060795033 tebmar-eg.com
