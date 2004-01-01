الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

I Design Architecture
مكاتب هندسية في Cairo
    I Design Architecture is a global Architectural consulting company. 

    Establishment: IDA was founded in 2004 within Cairo headquarter then was established its first branch in Riyadh at 2006 and by 2014 we opened Doha branch.

    الخدمات
    • Urban Planning -Architectural Design – Interior Design – Landscaping – Structural Design – Mechanical
    • Electrical
    • Plumbing (MEP) Designs – Project management
    موقع الخدمة
    • Egypt & Saudi Arabia
    • cairo
    جوائز الشركة
    IDA won several global prizes; the first place in fourteen international competitions, the second place for three times and the third place twice, in addition to the first place in designing The Saudi Council of Engineers headquarter competition .
    العنوان
    30 Sebaweh El-Masry St., Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt.
    Cairo
    مصر
    +20-22601088 idesignarc.com/en/welcome
