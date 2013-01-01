الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

ADAWY architects
مكاتب هندسية في Alexandria
    Dynamic bridge ,NY, USA, ADAWY architects ADAWY architects الممر الحديث، المدخل و الدرج
    Dynamic bridge ,NY, USA
    Kitchen, Eng. H. Ezzat, Alexandria, Egypt, ADAWY architects ADAWY architects مطبخ ذو قطع مدمجة Blue
    Kitchen, Eng. H. Ezzat, Alexandria, Egypt, ADAWY architects ADAWY architects مطبخ ذو قطع مدمجة Blue
    Kitchen, Eng. H. Ezzat, Alexandria, Egypt

    We are ONE

    We’re an influential Architecture Firm in the Alexandria area. ADAWY architects plan and design inspirational structures with people in mind. As an award-winning firm, we find inspiration for innovative and sustainable projects. Our vision is for our design to change the world. We welcome you to contact us and learn more about what we do.

    الخدمات
    EXTERIOR | INTERIOR | LANDSCAPE
    موقع الخدمة
    Alexandria
    جوائز الشركة
    The Hassan Fathy Award 2013
    العنوان
    21531 Alexandria
    مصر
    +20-1003921028
