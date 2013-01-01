We are ONE
We’re an influential Architecture Firm in the Alexandria area. ADAWY architects plan and design inspirational structures with people in mind. As an award-winning firm, we find inspiration for innovative and sustainable projects. Our vision is for our design to change the world. We welcome you to contact us and learn more about what we do.
- الخدمات
- EXTERIOR | INTERIOR | LANDSCAPE
- موقع الخدمة
- Alexandria
- جوائز الشركة
- The Hassan Fathy Award 2013
- العنوان
-
21531 Alexandria
مصر
+20-1003921028