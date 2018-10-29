الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
THDstudio
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في New Cairo
نظرة عامة 6مشاريع (6) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي

مشاريع

مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • Contemporary Style Villa interior - Cairo, Egypt, THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    Contemporary Style Villa interior - Cairo, Egypt, THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    Contemporary Style Villa interior - Cairo, Egypt, THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    +6
    Contemporary Style Villa interior - Cairo, Egypt
    Luxury Villa Interior - Cairo, Egypt , THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    Luxury Villa Interior - Cairo, Egypt , THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    Luxury Villa Interior - Cairo, Egypt , THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    +4
    Luxury Villa Interior - Cairo, Egypt
    Modern Medical Building Design - Cairo, Egypt , THDstudio THDstudio مساحات تجارية
    Modern Medical Building Design - Cairo, Egypt , THDstudio THDstudio مساحات تجارية
    Modern Medical Building Design - Cairo, Egypt , THDstudio THDstudio مساحات تجارية
    +1
    Modern Medical Building Design - Cairo, Egypt
    Office Building Design - Jeddah KSA , THDstudio THDstudio مكتب عمل أو دراسة
    Office Building Design - Jeddah KSA , THDstudio THDstudio مكتب عمل أو دراسة
    Office Building Design - Jeddah KSA , THDstudio THDstudio مكتب عمل أو دراسة
    +1
    Office Building Design - Jeddah KSA
    Luxury Villa - Mountain View-Cairo, THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    Luxury Villa - Mountain View-Cairo, THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشة
    Luxury Villa - Mountain View-Cairo, THDstudio THDstudio مطبخ
    +4
    Luxury Villa - Mountain View-Cairo
    Private Residence , Mountain View New Cairo , THDstudio THDstudio المنزل اكسسوارات النباتات
    Private Residence , Mountain View New Cairo , THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشةديكورات مدفأة الحطب
    Private Residence , Mountain View New Cairo , THDstudio THDstudio غرفة المعيشةأريكة ومقاعد إسترخاء
    +2
    Private Residence , Mountain View New Cairo

    Architecture and Interior Design Firm with over 10 years of Design Experience and over 100 satisfied costumers, with a variety of projects along the Gulf area working with high end clients and costumers.

    الخدمات
    • architecture Design
    • Interior Design
    • construction consultation
    • construction supervision
    • interior execution
    • Site inspection
    • interior decoration
    • decoration
    • external design
    • اعرض كل 9 خدمات
    موقع الخدمة
    New Cairo
    العنوان
    New Cairo
    11865 New Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1006224062 www.THDstudio.net
      Add SEO element