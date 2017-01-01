الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
NOON DESIGNS
أثاث وإكسسوارات في Cairo
نظرة عامة 1مشاريع (1) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (9)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي

مشاريع

مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • مدينة نصر, NOON DESIGNS NOON DESIGNS المنزلديكورات واكسسوارات قماش Purple/Violet
    مدينة نصر

    Established in 2017

    NooN designs is a premium Egyptian brand that specializes in designing and manufacturing

    bean bags, furniture, alternative furniture, Decor & handy craft. Our team made of ambitious individuals who want to sell the best quality products at fair prices with the goal to become the leading company in providing unconditional & innovative home products in Egypt and surrounding areas At NooN designs you can find the best quality, variable materials in a fair prices that suit everybody’s budget.

    OUR VISION is to spread all over Egypt and outside to exhibit new ideas and designs The company’s depth of experience and knowledge enables them to identify the different design trends, make predictions about new innovations and directions

    الخدمات
    Bean Bags
    موقع الخدمة
    Egypt و Cairo
    العنوان
    Nasr city-8th- 46 Gamal Al Din Dwidar
    11331 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1111415688 www.noondesigns.net

    التعليقات

    MEDOW BLACK
    صفقات جيدة وشحن سريع
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    car insurance
    خدمة أوسم والشحن السريع
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    Omar Mostafa
    خدمة لطيفة جدا وخدمة العملاء 👍
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    9 أظهر كل تعليقات
      Add SEO element