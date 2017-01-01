Established in 2017

NooN designs is a premium Egyptian brand that specializes in designing and manufacturing

bean bags, furniture, alternative furniture, Decor & handy craft. Our team made of ambitious individuals who want to sell the best quality products at fair prices with the goal to become the leading company in providing unconditional & innovative home products in Egypt and surrounding areas At NooN designs you can find the best quality, variable materials in a fair prices that suit everybody’s budget.

OUR VISION is to spread all over Egypt and outside to exhibit new ideas and designs The company’s depth of experience and knowledge enables them to identify the different design trends, make predictions about new innovations and directions