Samer Mostafa Design House
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Cairo
نظرة عامة 0مشاريع (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
    " We design buildings and interiors that fit people not fitting people into spaces 

    creating places that enhance the human experience through innovation, creativity and good design. A leading architectural design firm, operates from cairo, egypt with tremendous focus on quality, integrating beauty, materiality and craft into everything we touch. Over 10 years, SMDH exceptional team with different talents and perspectives worked creativity to develop the most innovative design solutions our clients " HOPE YOU ACHIEVE MAXIMUM BENEFIT

    موقع الخدمة
    Egypt و cairo
    العنوان
    Villa 24 off 90th Street, 5th Settlement, New Cairo
    Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1033650006 www.samermostafa.com
