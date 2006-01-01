الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

SSG Contracting LLC
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في القاهره
    • Dubai House, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مكاتب العمل والمحال التجارية فخار White
    Dubai House, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مكاتب العمل والمحال التجارية MDF White
    Dubai House, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مكاتب العمل والمحال التجارية أبلكاش White
    +3
    Dubai House
    Desalia, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    Desalia, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    Desalia, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    +3
    Desalia
    L’ARROS, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    L’ARROS, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    L’ARROS, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    +2
    L’ARROS
    Dip n Dip, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    Dip n Dip, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    Dip n Dip, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC
    +3
    Dip n Dip
    Nespresso Zamalek, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مساحات تجارية MDF Brown
    Nespresso Zamalek, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مساحات تجارية MDF Brown
    Nespresso Zamalek, SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مساحات تجارية MDF
    +1
    Nespresso Zamalek
    American University in Cairo -Greek Campus , SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مساحات تجارية MDF Grey
    American University in Cairo -Greek Campus , SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مساحات تجارية MDF Grey
    American University in Cairo -Greek Campus , SSG Contracting LLC SSG Contracting LLC مساحات تجارية
    +10
    American University in Cairo -Greek Campus

    SSG is a leader in providing value-added construction services to our customers by creating a successful partnership with them throughout the construction process. Our pledge is to establish lasting relationships with our customers by exceeding their expectations and gaining their trust through exceptional performance by every member of the construction team.Founded in 2006 with a deep concern for the built environment and the need to create architecture of excellence, it aims to enrich the human experience and spirit through its planning and architectural works.

    الخدمات
    EXECUTION و DESIGN
    موقع الخدمة
    القاهره
    العنوان
    41 B ELMOLTAQA ELARABY St. SHERATON BUILDINGS – HELIOPOLIS
    11341 القاهره
    مصر
    +20-1005018690
