M furniture

Moshir Furniture Established in Egypt since 1987, and provided all customers with designs of wooden furniture to obtain the highest level of luxury.

Good designs and details of our products add helpful function and durability to every piece. Depending on where it’s location we select the suitable kind of wood, color, fabrics and add beautiful hand crafting when necessary. Our factory is provided with highest CNC machines and with high training to our team work we make what you imagine! After-sale maintenance is the best way to communicate with our customers to upgrade our designs. With our work we have become one of the top Egyptian interior Designers