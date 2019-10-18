الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

m furniture – moshir abdallah
نجارة في القاهرة
التعليقات
الخدمات

  • كل أنواع الآثاث المنزلي

مشاريع

    MYO_ND
    M furniture

    Moshir Furniture Established in Egypt since 1987, and provided all customers with designs of wooden furniture to obtain the highest level of luxury. 

    Good designs and details of our products add helpful function and durability to every piece. Depending on where it’s location we select the suitable kind of wood, color, fabrics and add beautiful hand crafting when necessary. Our factory is provided with highest CNC machines and with high training to our team work we make what you imagine! After-sale maintenance is the best way to communicate with our customers to upgrade our designs. With our work we have become one of the top Egyptian interior Designers

    جمهورية مصر العربية
    مدينة العبور – المنطقة الصناعية ا – بلوك 13037 – قطعة 41 – شارع 72
    11828 القاهرة
    مصر
    +20-1001810909 www.facebook.com/moshirfurniture

    التعليقات

    Moushir zayed
    منذ اكثر من 4 سنوات
    Mohamed Yassin
    خبراء
    منذ حوالي 7 سنوات
    Menna Sedky
    تصميمات جيدة نوعية ممتازة
    منذ حوالي 3 سنوات
