MH Innovation
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Alexandria
    • From concept to

    completion, a project must go through several stages requiring the expertise of a number of skilled specialists. We strive to balance imagination, creativity and reliability, combining all the skills necessary to envision, design, plan and manage your project to get the results you want, on time and on-budget.

    الخدمات
    • interior design
    • execution
    • furniture makers
    • kitchen deisgn and execution
    • 3d visualization
    موقع الخدمة
    Alexandria
    العنوان
    21532 Alexandria
    مصر
    +20-1140774166
