Architecture House
مصمم داخلي في 6 اكتوبر
    • We provide Engineering Services for Interior design and Finish Consulting.

    Our scope is to prepare Interior design package & Bill of Quantities for all finish items included (Quantity & Specifications) followed by professional execution during finish phase of your new home

    All documents and drawings required for the proper achievement of your home will be delivered All Samples and materials required for the proper achievement of your home will be delivered All Quality and Management roles will be applied for the proper achievement of your home

    • Schematic Design. • Design Development. • 3D Max Interior Design • Sample boards • Working Drawings for Execution. • Bill Of Quantities. • Supervision • Management • Delivery in time

    الخدمات
    Interior Design
    موقع الخدمة
    Egypt و 6 اكتوبر
    العنوان
    12596 6 اكتوبر
    مصر
    +20-1020509004 www.facebook.com/ArchitectureHousing
