IPixilia
مهندس معماري في New Cairo
التعليقات (1)
    " Elegant Hotel Restaurant " Visualization by Ipixilia
    " Residential compound – Twin " Visualization
    Residential plans (visualization only)
    Residential compound visualization
    Elegant Hotel Room
    " The Resort "

    Have you
    ever had a situation that required high quality renderings for suitable price in a timely manner for your architectural projects ?

    IPixilia produces interior & architectural realistic renderings for both individuals and organizations .

    Unlike others , we are specialized in luxurious residentials , hospitality and commercial projects . Our benefits include online account , online delivery , customer service and different types of payment methods .

    Kindly visit ipixilia.com to review our portfolio and order your service online … now or call us on (+2) 011 00 869 869

    الخدمات
    • Interior Design
    • Exterior Design
    • Landscape Design
    • 2D Design
    موقع الخدمة
    New Cairo و Egypt
    العنوان
    New Cairo
    11835 New Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1000166099 www.ipixilia.com

    التعليقات

    gamalmohamed068
    Ipixilia exceeds all my expectations in it’s role as an architectural designer . Ipixilia team creates flexible plans to meet changing opportunities and meet my specific needs in my project , they develop creative solutions that turn problems into opportunities , and as expected they effectively put plans into action in a timely manner
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    تاريخ المشروع: ديسمبر 2018
