الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
Office mix
أثاث في القاهره
نظرة عامة 0مشاريع (0) 0عروض (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (9)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد عرض جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي

الخدمات

  • (مكاتب – كراسى – خلايا عمل – انتريهات – وحدات ادراج – كاونترات استقبال – ترابيزات اجتماعات –مكتبات – ترابيزات قهوة )
مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • انقر للاكمال

    Incorporated in 1996 Office MIX is one of the leading office furniture
    marketing organizations in Egypt today, providing complete office furniture solutions for all segments of market through our branches locations in Egypt.

    Office MIX core expertise lies in manufacturing and marketing extremely innovative and cost effective customized office furniture such as modular work stations, chairs, desks conference tables educational, retail furniture and fixtures

    Office MIX has demonstrated Execution of mega and multi location projects without compromising on requirements of the customers

    موقع الخدمة
    مصر و القاهره
    العنوان
    32 عباس العقاد – مدينة نصر
    11227 القاهره
    مصر
    +20-1227911579 office-mix.com

    التعليقات

    خليل ابراهيم
    مقفل
    منذ 5 اشهر
    abdel rahman saeed
    تعامل وحش جدا و اسعار مبالغ فيها والكرسي وصلني defective ولغاية دلوقتي مش عايزيين يصلحوه عدل
    منذ 4 اشهر
    Mostafa Ayoub
    ممتاز
    منذ 7 اشهر
    9 أظهر كل تعليقات
      Add SEO element