Mas designs
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Cairo
    We`ve created beautiful homes for clients . Our projects have included all types of apartments , the restoration of landmark townhouses & villas , the transformation of industrial and administrative spaces . We design for clients and not for ourselves . Our projects are a direct reflection of the client`s aspirations offered in collaborative design process

    الخدمات
    • architectural designs
    • interior design
    موقع الخدمة
    egypt و cairo
    العنوان
    nasr city , el waha district , block 13 building 3
    11511 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1068400018 m.me/masdesigns90?fbclid=IwAR3xLWGsj5PB8Nr-vxVAFsnhMM4NpXpQ5xNuGSq7dvyp8pUbFOcbWA5mMzA
