الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
مجموعة تعمير الهندسية – TEG Designs
تصميم داخلي في Giza
نظرة عامة 2مشاريع (2) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي

مشاريع

مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • Khaled Al Safyan Palace , مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs
    Khaled Al Safyan Palace , مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs
    Khaled Al Safyan Palace , مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs
    +2
    Khaled Al Safyan Palace
    ​Steak House Restaurant, مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs
    ​Steak House Restaurant, مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs
    ​Steak House Restaurant, مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs مجموعة تعمير الهندسية - TEG Designs
    +2
    ​Steak House Restaurant

    Interior
    Designs

     TEG Designs delivers high-quality and cost-effective projects on schedule and build a long term relationship with its clients based on professionalism, innovation and integrity.

    Restaurants Project Management

    Restaurant project management services offered by our firm include: project management of restaurant architectural design, interior design, engineering, construction and FFE

    TEG Contracting

    with expertise in construction, development of commercial and residential projects and public-private partnerships. We carry out all aspects of the construction, development and infrastructure.

    Branding

    TEG Branding Dept, believes that when you have a cohesive brand in place, your customers or clients will experience a magic that they can't quite pinpoint. This is the effect of well-done branding,

    الخدمات
    • Interior Designs
    • Restaurants Project Management
    • TEG Contracting
    • Branding
    موقع الخدمة
    • Kingdom of Saudi Arabia RIYADH – Pyramids Mall
    • 48 Al Haram St.
    • Haram
    • Giza
    • Egypt
    العنوان
    Pyramids Mall, 48 Al Haram St., Haram, Giza, Egypt
    12845 Giza
    مصر
    +20-1155773316 teg-designs.com/AI
      Add SEO element