الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
Millennium interiors
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Cairo
نظرة عامة 0مشاريع (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي
مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم

    • Millennium interiors was founded to become a

    hassle-free design and finishing service provider. We are your "one stop

    shop" when it comes to designing and finishing your project. We will

    set a one-on-one meeting with you to fully understand your needs and

    personality that we, later on apply to your project. We make sure that

    you sit and relax while we take on every aspect of the project. We

    communicate with you so that you would be updated of the project's

    evolution. We commit to quality and on-time delivery to meet your

    expectations. We only hire the best workers and sub-contractors from

    start to finish. Ours is a team of dedicated professionals who will

    ensure that you "get what you paid for"

    الخدمات
    • Design & space planning
    • finishing
    • MEP
    • landscpae & hardscape
    • furniture selection & design
    • Residential
    • commercial
    • office space
    • retail
    • اعرض كل 9 خدمات
    موقع الخدمة
    Egypt و Cairo
    العنوان
    three skies plaza, unit # 52, 5th settlement
    11311 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1000166748 millenniuminteriors.wixsite.com/website
      Add SEO element