الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

حتي يتثني لك الحصول علي تجربه تصفح افضل لتصميمات المنازل لدينا، الرجاء تحميل نسخه متصفح أحدث مجانا من خلال النقر علي هذا الزر

الغرف
الخبراء
مجلة
سجل كخبير
بريميوم
خروج
Rania Trrad Design Studio
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في 3
نظرة عامة 4مشاريع (4) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
التعليقات (0)
edit edit in admin اطلب كتابة تعليق مشروع جديد
اطلب كتابة تعليق تعديل الملف الشخصي

مشاريع

مشروع جديد
  • كن مشترك بريميوم
    • Regents park Duplex, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio
    Regents park Duplex, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio
    Regents park Duplex, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio
    +9
    Regents park Duplex
    Apartment design, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio تصميم مساحات داخلية
    Apartment design, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio تصميم مساحات داخلية
    Apartment design, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio تصميم مساحات داخلية
    +5
    Apartment design
    Kasser el_shifa hospital, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio تصميم مساحات داخلية
    Kasser el_shifa hospital, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio سلالم وأروقة سلالم
    Kasser el_shifa hospital, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio تصميم مساحات داخلية
    +1
    Kasser el_shifa hospital
    Dubai villa, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio تصميم مساحات داخلية
    Dubai villa, Rania Trrad Design Studio Rania Trrad Design Studio تصميم مساحات داخلية
    Dubai villa

    Rania Trrad Design Studio is offering interior design and implementation services for residential and commercial places

    الخدمات
    • Interior designs for residential and commercial places
    • 2d Designs for residential and commercial places
    • 3d Designs for residential and commercial places
    • Shop drawing for these projects
    • execution services for residential and commercial places in cairo
    موقع الخدمة
    • interior design for all countries but
    • execution services for only cairo
    • 3
    العنوان
    street 79, fatma al-sharbatly mosque,al narges 4, the 5th settlement, new cairo city, Cairo, Egypt
    11835 3
    مصر
    +20-1014514317 www.facebook.com/raniaTrrad
      Add SEO element