Craft Furniture – INT.design
أثاث في Cairo
0مشاريع (0) 0عروض (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
الخدمات

  • FURNITURE MANUFACTURER
  • INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
    Craft is comprised of a dedicated team of professional woodworkers, carpenters, designers and furniture manufacturers with one goal in mind to craft functional and visually flawless furniture pieces that can meet the needs of our customers. Be it a kitchen units, bedrooms, dinning rooms, Living rooms  or Tv Unit, be sure of the highest quality combined with the latest trends, fashion, and style.

    موقع الخدمة
    Maadi و Cairo
    العنوان
    2 (277 ST) from (263 ST), Maadi, Cairo.
    11742 Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1101111406 www.craft.com.eg
