Eden Designs
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في مدينه نصر
    • living room, Eden Designs Eden Designs غرفة المعيشة Grey
    living room, Eden Designs Eden Designs غرفة المعيشة
    living room
    Bedroom, Eden Designs Eden Designs غرفة نوم خشب Wood effect
    Bedroom, Eden Designs Eden Designs غرفة نوم
    Bedroom

    Eden, previously known as Elite ICDC, is a Cairo based custom interior design, architecture and construction service-company for both commercial and residential projects.

    Eden brings innovation to its clients' projects, using the latest technology across the industry to facilitate the project process through its comprehensive range of interior design services and a variety of custom-designed furniture and decoration ideas.


    Eden's success lies in its collaboration with its clients as a team and turning their dreams into reality along with Eden's commitment to architectural integrity, its skilled and extensive design styles and flawless implementation quality.

    الخدمات
    • تصميم و
    • ديكو
    • ر و
    • بناء و
    • اثاث
    موقع الخدمة
    مدينه نصر
    العنوان
    5د عمارات بلازا شارع حافظ رمضان الدور الرابع شقه 47 بجوار سيتى سنتر اول مكرم مدينة نصر
    11765 مدينه نصر
    مصر
    +20-1091999609 www.eden-ar.com
