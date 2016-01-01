الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

Mohannd design studio
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Giza
    Mohannd Design is a privately owned  office  established in 2016 with the objective of providing quality services in the field of Architecture, Engineering and visualization .The founder of the office is  Mohannd mohamed.  

      Mohannd Design provides a full range of architecture  and Engineering design services. The office having all disciplines under one roof fosters a collaborative design  approach which translates into providing well coordinated design documents and excellent communication between us and its client’s. 

    الخدمات
    • Service 1 design all exterior building  Residential Administrative Commerical
    • Service 2 design interior space Residential Administrative Commerical
    • Service 3 make all shopdrawing and details  for the design we did  and supervision in the site
    موقع الخدمة
    giza
    العنوان
    6 اكتوبر
    12651 Giza
    مصر
    +20-1006797434 mohannd.mohamed@gmail.com
