Mohannd Design is a privately owned office established in 2016 with the objective of providing quality services in the field of Architecture, Engineering and visualization .The founder of the office is Mohannd mohamed.
Mohannd Design provides a full range of architecture and Engineering design services. The office having all disciplines under one roof fosters a collaborative design approach which translates into providing well coordinated design documents and excellent communication between us and its client’s.
- الخدمات
- Service 1 design all exterior building Residential Administrative Commerical
- Service 2 design interior space Residential Administrative Commerical
- Service 3 make all shopdrawing and details for the design we did and supervision in the site
- موقع الخدمة
- giza
- العنوان
-
6 اكتوبر
12651 Giza
مصر
+20-1006797434 mohannd.mohamed@gmail.com