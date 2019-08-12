- we are a Design , Decoration & Finishing Company in Egypt
- we can offer you Design & finishing or only the Designs
- We Use 3D-Max , Photoshop , Auto-cad & Lumiom .
- We give you 1 Year garantee after finishing
- You Can contact us on Mobile : 01280343336 & follow us on FB , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter .
- الخدمات
- Design – Decoration – Finishing
- موقع الخدمة
- Egypt & Out side Egypt we can coordinate with designs only
- 02
- العنوان
-
4 Emad el deen Kamel St.. off Abbas El Akad St. Nasr City
12345 02
مصر
+20-224056502 www.egdecor.net