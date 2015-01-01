الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

KRDS – Khaled Rezk Design Studio
تصميم داخلي في New Cairo
نظرة عامة
التعليقات (3)
مشاريع

    Living Room , KRDS - Khaled Rezk Design Studio
    Living Room
     Successful buildings capture the spirit of their surroundings , even as they assert their own identity. They're visually appealing ,healthy , comfortable, flexible , secure ,efficient and also a pleasure to be in. And they pay their way , adding real value for their owners and users.   KRDS is and international interior and exterior design firm . We look to nature for inspirations with expertise in hospitality , residential, and office projects. KRDS was established in 2015, if progressed into teams of designers that have their speciality. Shop drawing team , 3D Visualizing team , Product Design Team , Marketing Team and Construction Team.
    الخدمات
    • interiordesign
    • Finishing
    • WorkshopDrawings
    • DetailedDrawings
    • Furniture Designs
    • and ExteriorDesigns
    موقع الخدمة
    New Cairo
    العنوان
    Villa 296, Talaat Harb Axis, New Cairo
    11577 New Cairo
    مصر
    +20-1223780004 www.khaledrezk.com

    التعليقات

    waled seadawe
    منذ 1 سنة 5 سنوات
    Mohamed Fawzy
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    Amr El-Halaby
    أفضل وأكثر المصممين المحترفين في المدينة
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
