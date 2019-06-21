•Based
in Egypt, InBots
focus is to design and deliver sophisticated Automation
and Smart Home Solutions integrated with AI (Artificial intelligent ) as
well as superior audio and video systems, ensuring technology adds to the
modern lifestyle experience. By integrating state-of-the-art products and
equipment, Smart Solutions enhances your home and lifestyle, while
adding value to your property.
• InBots has
dedicates itself to providing solutions in which the needs and expectations of
our clients and their customers are met and exceeded consistently.
•Achieving
client satisfaction by establishing excellent working relationships from
concept discussion through to project completion and beyond will be the
foundation of Smart Solutions’ long-term success.
- موقع الخدمة
- Egypt
- العنوان
-
52 nagy abd el razik
35511 Egypt
مصر
+20-1090133605 www.inbots.ai