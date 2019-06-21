•Based

in Egypt, InBots

focus is to design and deliver sophisticated Automation

and Smart Home Solutions integrated with AI (Artificial intelligent ) as

well as superior audio and video systems, ensuring technology adds to the

modern lifestyle experience. By integrating state-of-the-art products and

equipment, Smart Solutions enhances your home and lifestyle, while

adding value to your property.













• InBots has

dedicates itself to providing solutions in which the needs and expectations of

our clients and their customers are met and exceeded consistently.













•Achieving

client satisfaction by establishing excellent working relationships from

concept discussion through to project completion and beyond will be the

foundation of Smart Solutions’ long-term success.