Interior design is my passion since very early childhood , Playing with dolls’ house and making extraordinary dream houses and dreaming up high with no limits . This passion continues to grow inside me , leading me to proudly graduated from Faculty of Fine Arts - Decor sector - Interior design architecture division 2009 . Since 2009, working in one of a well known companies in the field taking advantage of experiences and projects that I was lucky to be part of . Then in 2013, took a big step in my career path and decided to establish HSD trying to follow my passion, Working on my self hard to express my ideas freely and utilize and develop my skills in order to design unusual and challenging interiors .In the past 5 years HSD worked in many projects e.g. (residential , retail , hospital , clinics , Kindergartens, administrative),proudly succeeded to bring most of the design ideas to life just like the way we dreamed of . We are not just offering innovative design packages or just impressive rendered shots, we also promise to make sure that it comes to life .Now Continuing professional interior design studies at AUC -ARID -interior design diploma . Design is a journey of discovering , Sharing personal experiences and making people happy either functionally , artistically or emotionally .Believing that the road to success is always under construction. Finally, what is done with love and experience is done well.