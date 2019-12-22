ODA" one of leading furniture manufacturer group under the name of holding company“Etqan” which has been established in 2002 in New Damietta Industrial Zone started with total area 1000 m2 by trustworthy and skillful team who enabled Etqan to reach a total area of massive 30,000 m2 facility

We classified as luxury brand provide Ultra-modern, Modern and Glam products designed and created by Egyptian professionals, adapting the idea of self-sufficiency in the market of design and furniture