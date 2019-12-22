الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

ODA Furniture
أثاث في Giza, قسم العمرانية، مصر
نظرة عامة 0مشاريع (0) 0عروض (0) 0كتاب الافكار (0)
الخدمات

  • Home furniture
  • hotel furniture
  • cladding
    • ODA" one of leading furniture manufacturer group under the name of holding company“Etqan” which has been established in 2002 in New Damietta Industrial Zone started with total area 1000 m2 by trustworthy and skillful team who enabled Etqan to reach a total area of massive 30,000 m2 facility

    We classified as luxury brand provide Ultra-modern, Modern and Glam products designed and created by Egyptian professionals, adapting the idea of self-sufficiency in the market of design and furniture  

    موقع الخدمة
    Giza و قسم العمرانية، مصر
    العنوان
    Mall of Egypt
    12655 Giza, قسم العمرانية، مصر
    مصر
    +20-1280687191 www.odafurniture.com
