Polygon Designs
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في القاهرة، مصر
التعليقات (4)
مشاريع

    • Allegria sodic, Polygon Designs Polygon Designs غرفة السفرة
    Allegria sodic, Polygon Designs Polygon Designs غرفة المعيشة
    Allegria sodic, Polygon Designs Polygon Designs غرفة المعيشة
    +7
    Allegria sodic

    To combine between beauty and distinction in a neat creative way, to

    unleash the power to create and design your own place by giving you the

    possible interior designing solutions,

    to use the voids the way they should be used in order to satisfy your

    vision of your own place, that is what we thrive for and more.

    Using the materials, designs and techniques needed to design your home

    the way you see it with an efficient crew with only one goal to

    accomplish; to make your dream house become real.

    PolygonDesigns for interior designing.

    الخدمات
    Interior and Exterior Design / Execution
    موقع الخدمة
    Cairo/ Online و القاهرة، مصر
    العنوان
    Cairo, Egypt
    11715 القاهرة، مصر
    مصر
    +20-1119108238

    التعليقات

    Alhassan Aly
    منذ 1 سنة 4 سنوات
    Amr Kamal
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    Emad Fhmey
    مؤسسة الشروق للتجارة والمقاولات
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    4 أظهر كل تعليقات
