Doaa Gamal Studio
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في الإسكندرية، مصر
    • Apartment interior Design, Bolkly, Alexandria, Doaa Gamal Studio Doaa Gamal Studio غرفة السفرة Multicolored
    Apartment interior Design, Bolkly, Alexandria, Doaa Gamal Studio Doaa Gamal Studio غرفة السفرة Multicolored
    Apartment interior Design, Bolkly, Alexandria, Doaa Gamal Studio Doaa Gamal Studio غرفة السفرة Multicolored
    +3
    Apartment interior Design, Bolkly, Alexandria
    Apartment interior Design, Mostafa kamel, Alexandria, Doaa Gamal Studio Doaa Gamal Studio
    Apartment interior Design, Mostafa kamel, Alexandria, Doaa Gamal Studio Doaa Gamal Studio غرفة المعيشة Multicolored
    Apartment interior Design, Mostafa kamel, Alexandria, Doaa Gamal Studio Doaa Gamal Studio غرفة السفرة Multicolored
    +1
    Apartment interior Design, Mostafa kamel, Alexandria

    As an architecture engineer working interior design, My Business meets the following aspects for the satisfaction of the customers

    • Develops design concepts
    • Arrangement with clients to program the project requirements
    • Receive accurate as-built measurements for developing floor plans and elevations
    • Create design concepts and digital presentations with finish selections, furnishings, and fixtures
    • Presents design concepts and takes detailed notes to address customer requests
    • Provides follow-up support with customers
    • Develops and maintains productive and effective relationships with customers
    الخدمات
    • interior design
    • furniture arrangement
    • plans and elevations
    موقع الخدمة
    الإسكندرية، مصر
    العنوان
    2 شارع ابراهيم راجى
    21531 الإسكندرية، مصر
    مصر
    +20-1229975116
