As an architecture engineer working interior design, My Business meets the following aspects for the satisfaction of the customers

Develops design concepts

Arrangement with clients to program the project requirements

Receive accurate as-built measurements for developing floor plans and elevations

Create design concepts and digital presentations with finish selections, furnishings, and fixtures

Presents design concepts and takes detailed notes to address customer requests

Provides follow-up support with customers

Develops and maintains productive and effective relationships with customers