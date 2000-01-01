As an architecture engineer working interior design, My Business meets the following aspects for the satisfaction of the customers
- Develops design concepts
- Arrangement with clients to program the project requirements
- Receive accurate as-built measurements for developing floor plans and elevations
- Create design concepts and digital presentations with finish selections, furnishings, and fixtures
- Presents design concepts and takes detailed notes to address customer requests
- Provides follow-up support with customers
- Develops and maintains productive and effective relationships with customers
- الخدمات
- interior design
- furniture arrangement
- plans and elevations
- موقع الخدمة
- الإسكندرية، مصر
- العنوان
-
2 شارع ابراهيم راجى
21531 الإسكندرية، مصر
مصر
+20-1229975116