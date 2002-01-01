Providing Models of Interior and Exterior Decoration

SdK executes interior designs for residential units, villas and offices, and also creates exterior designs of villas, residential and office buildings. The company presents all work in 3D designs to visualize all places

سمارت تقوم بعمل التصميمات الداخلية للوحدات السكنية والفيلات والمكاتب ونقوم ايضا بعمل التصميمات الخارجية للفيلات والأبراج السكنية والإدارية

تقدم سمارت التصميمات بشكل ثلاثى الأبعاد لتخيل جميع الأماكن