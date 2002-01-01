الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

Smart Decoration work
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Cairo, مصر
    Providing Models of Interior and Exterior Decoration

    SdK executes interior designs for residential units, villas and offices, and also creates exterior designs of villas, residential and office buildings. The company presents all work in 3D designs to visualize all places

    سمارت تقوم بعمل التصميمات الداخلية للوحدات السكنية والفيلات والمكاتب ونقوم ايضا بعمل التصميمات الخارجية للفيلات والأبراج السكنية والإدارية 

    تقدم سمارت التصميمات بشكل ثلاثى الأبعاد لتخيل جميع الأماكن

    الخدمات
    • INTERIOR DESIGNS
    • SdK makes perspectives for all engineering works using the latest programs of 3DMax & Vary at the best prices.
    موقع الخدمة
    Cairo و مصر
    العنوان
    11311 Cairo, مصر
    مصر
    +20-1006486463
