EBCD was established in 2008. The company offers interior design, consultancy services and turnkey installations for varied type of projects including corporate and housing sectors. EBCD’s team of Architects & Interior designers, Project Engineers, Production Engineers, Purchase department and over 300 skilled technicians are ready to guarantee you a top quality service. Time management, Material management and HR management are key components of our success in turnkey projects. EBCD owns a workshop that preserves thecustomized furniture in order to reduce the time required for execution. We master the art of manufacturing with latest machineries and modern technology. The manufacturing division is skillfully managed to efficiently handle resources with minimal cost to reachbest competitive pricing in the market. Some of the challenging and prestigious projects EBCD has undertaken are the outcome of effective planning and management of time and resources. Parks, Shopping malls, Commercial and Residential buildings are types of projects completed by the company. Consequently, there is a long firm relationship between the company and its clients after the completion of their projects. EBCD Interiors also embrace sophisticated technology with an in-house team of web programmers and graphic designers who keep the company at the forefront in the market.